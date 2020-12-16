Abram (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Abram was concussed in last week's loss to Indianapolis and failed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol on a short week. Per Gutierrez, coach Jon Gruden said he looks forward to Dallin Leavitt stepping up, so Leavitt will likely help veteran Lamarcus Joyner fill the void at safety created by Abram's absence. Abram will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play in Week 16 against Miami.