Hankins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Raiders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old started all 16 games for Las Vegas last season and had 48 tackles (27 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. Hankins figures to fill a similar role for the Raiders again during 2021.
More News
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Rejoins active roster•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Stacks up 50 stops in 2019•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Bonus converted•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Tallies first sack•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Notches seven tackles in Week 3•