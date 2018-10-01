Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Collects pair of fumble recoveries
Hankins accounted for two solo tackles and two fumble recoveries in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Hankins had remained relatively quiet in terms of production through his first two games with the Raiders, but he landed on a pair of fumbles to aid in two forced turnovers for the defense Sunday. He'll continue to work alongside rookies P.J. Hall and Maurice Hurst at defensive tackle.
