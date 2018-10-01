Hankins accounted for two solo tackles and two fumble recoveries in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Hankins had remained relatively quiet in terms of production through his first two games with the Raiders, but he landed on a pair of fumbles to aid in two forced turnovers for the defense Sunday. He'll continue to work alongside rookies P.J. Hall and Maurice Hurst at defensive tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories