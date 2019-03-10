Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Inks two-year deal with Oakland
Hankins signed a two-year contract with the Raiders on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hankins signed a one-year deal with the Raiders prior to last season and ended up proving his worth in 2018 after appearing in 15 games and recording 36 total tackles. It was, however, the first time sine 2015 that Hankins failed to record a sack across a single season.
