Hanknins has been played on the Raiders PUP list ahead of training camp for an undisclosed reason.
It is unclear what injury Hankins is dealing with. He will not be able to return to practice until he is activated. If he remains on the team's PUP list past the Aug. 23 deadline he will not be eligible to reutrn until Week 5.
