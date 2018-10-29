Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Makes season high nine tackles Sunday
Hankins accounted for nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Hankins had amassed just six tackles all season before a nine-tackle performance Sunday, but the starting defensive tackle has yet to record a sack in six games. Hankins also tied his season high in defensive snaps with 57 on Sunday, so he'll look to re-energize before Thursday's tilt against the 49ers.
