Hankins accounted for nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.

Hankins had amassed just six tackles all season before a nine-tackle performance Sunday, but the starting defensive tackle has yet to record a sack in six games. Hankins also tied his season high in defensive snaps with 57 on Sunday, so he'll look to re-energize before Thursday's tilt against the 49ers.