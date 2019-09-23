Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Notches seven tackles in Week 3
Hankins racked up seven total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.
Hankins has now amassed 12 tackles over the past two weeks and has been on the field for at least 73 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in each of the team's first three contests. He remains atop the depth chart at defensive tackle while Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall split the workload next to Hankins.
