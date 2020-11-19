The Raiders placed Hankins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.
Hankins was considered a high-risk close contact after Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Hankins will be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs as long as he continues to test negative this week leading up to the game.
More News
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Stacks up 50 stops in 2019•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Bonus converted•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Tallies first sack•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Notches seven tackles in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Inks two-year deal with Oakland•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Makes season-high nine tackles Sunday•