Hankins (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hankins was deemed a high-risk close contact after Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the the virus earlier in the week, but he's back in time for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs. The 28-year-old had one tackle and played a season-low 38 percent of defensive snaps during Week 10.
