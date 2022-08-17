The Raiders activated Hankins (undisclosed) of the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Hankins started training camp on the PUP list due to an unspecified injury, but he appears to be healthy heading into Week 2 of the preseason. The veteran defensive tackle totaled 38 tackles across 14 appearances last season and re-signed with Las Vegas this offseason.