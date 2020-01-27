Play

Hankins posted 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup over 16 games in 2019.

Hankins is a skilled run stopper, and the Raiders appear to be planning for him to be part of their future. In December, the team converted $1.75 million of his offseason bonus to a signing bonus. The defensive tackle will carry a $5.125 million cap hit in 2020, and he's in line for a starting role again.

More News
Our Latest Stories