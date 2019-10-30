Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: Tallies first sack
Hankins had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Hankins broke into the sack column for the first time since 2017 when he brought down Deshaun Watson during the first quarter. The 27-year-old has 25 tackles (16 solo) through seven games and has limited IDP value at defensive tackle.
