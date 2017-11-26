Raiders' Johnny Holton: Active Sunday
Holton (concussion) is active for Sunday's matchup with Denver.
Holton was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to his concussion, but a limited practice on Friday opened the door for his availability Sunday. He'll likely see his typical role as a depth receiver and special teams player.
