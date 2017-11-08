Holton caught his lone target during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr.

Holton's two catches throughout his 2017 campaign have both gone for over 40 yards, finding the end zone on both occasions as well. His fantasy value remains severely limited, however, as he's played double-digit offensive snaps just twice in nine games.

