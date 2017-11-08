Raiders' Johnny Holton: Catches second touchdown of season
Holton caught his lone target during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr.
Holton's two catches throughout his 2017 campaign have both gone for over 40 yards, finding the end zone on both occasions as well. His fantasy value remains severely limited, however, as he's played double-digit offensive snaps just twice in nine games.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...