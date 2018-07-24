Raiders' Johnny Holton: Facing rough road for roster spot
Holton is facing an uphill battle for a spot on the 53-man roster in Oakland, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Holton suited up for all 16 games last season, catching nine passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Despite his speed and deep threat status, he's struggled with drops and was already near the tail end of the depth chart prior to the offseason acquisition of Jordy Nelson. Look for Holton to battle with Seth Roberts and Ryan Switzer for the depth receiver roles on the Raiders Week 1 roster.
