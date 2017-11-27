Holton caught two passes on as many targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Holton, who didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday earlier in the week due to concussion symptoms, was asked to play an increased role in the Raiders' offense after Michael Crabtree was ejected and Amari Cooper left with head and ankle injuries. Holton translated the increased snap count into his first game with multiple catches this season, while he also notched his third reception of 40-plus yards. Holton could be in line for additional targets in Week 13 against the Giants if both Cooper and Crabtree remain sidelined, while Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson would benefit as well.