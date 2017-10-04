Holton caught a 64-yard touchdown pass on his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Holton had seen zero targets in just 12 offensive snaps throughout the first three weeks of the season, but the second-year receiver assumed a slightly increased role in Week 4 due to Michael Crabtree's (chest) absence. Holton's fantasy value should remain limited even if Crabtree misses additional action, however, with Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson ahead on the depth chart at wideout.