Holton caught two passes on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Holton has now logged seven receptions in the last three weeks after catching just two total passes throughout the Raiders' first 10 games of the season. He was on the field for 44 percent of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday, due in large part to starting receiver Amari Cooper re-injuring his left ankle in the first half. Despite losing a fumble against the Chiefs, Holton could see a slightly increased role once again in Week 15 against the Cowboys if Cooper is sidelined or remains limited by the injury.