Raiders' Johnny Holton: Promoted from practice squad
The Raiders signed Holton off their practice squad Wednesday.
Holton has spent the entire 2018 season on Oakland's practice squad, and will now see an opportunity to earn snaps on the 53-man roster following injuries to Jordy Nelson (knee), Martavis Bryant (knee) and Dwayne Harris (chest). The 2016 undrafted free agent is likely to see a limited amount of offensive targets, and will attempt to use his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame to make the most of them. Holton notably spent a brief stint on the Raiders' practice squad as a converted cornerback, and could conceivably put his versatility to use on special teams.
More News
-
Johnny Holton: Getting work as defensive back•
-
Johnny Holton: Joins Colts practice squd•
-
Johnny Holton: Waived by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Facing rough road for roster spot•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Trio of scores in 2017•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Notches pair of receptions against Chiefs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...