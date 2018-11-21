The Raiders signed Holton off their practice squad Wednesday.

Holton has spent the entire 2018 season on Oakland's practice squad, and will now see an opportunity to earn snaps on the 53-man roster following injuries to Jordy Nelson (knee), Martavis Bryant (knee) and Dwayne Harris (chest). The 2016 undrafted free agent is likely to see a limited amount of offensive targets, and will attempt to use his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame to make the most of them. Holton notably spent a brief stint on the Raiders' practice squad as a converted cornerback, and could conceivably put his versatility to use on special teams.

