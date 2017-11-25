Raiders' Johnny Holton: Questionable Sunday
The Raiders have listed Holton (concussion) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.
Holton returned to practice in limited fashion Friday, but will need to clear concussion protocol in order to see the field Sunday. Regardless, the 26-year-old primarily plays a special teams role with the club, so an absence would not have any real impact on the offense.
