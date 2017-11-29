Holton was a regular with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Holton is a key special teamer who's provided an occasional deep threat on offense, catching four of six targets for 161 yards and two scores. He's suddenly poised to handle a much larger role Sunday against the Giants, as Cordarrelle Patterson, Seth Roberts and the recently signed Isaac Whitney are the only other healthy, non-suspended wideouts on the Raiders' roster. Holton took advantage of Crabtree and Cooper's early departures in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos, catching both of his targets for 53 yards while logging 68 percent of the offensive snaps. His snap share fell below 23 percent in each of Oakland's first 10 games, but the team won't have much choice but to put him out there Sunday. Crabtree is already ineligible to play, and Cooper is shaping up as a long shot.