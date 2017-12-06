Raiders' Johnny Holton: Snags touchdown in Week 13
Holton caught three passes for 39 yards and a score on seven targets during Sunday's win over the Giants.
The Raiders were thin at wide receiver in Week 13 as usual starters Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) were kept to the sideline, leaving the door open for Holton to lead the way in targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Holton also scored his third touchdown of the season on a nine-yard reception in the fourth quarter, essentially sealing the game for Oakland as they went on to win by seven. Crabtree is slated to return in Week 14, while Cooper owns a good chance at making his comeback as well, so Holton could be forced to return to his original role as the No. 5 option on the depth chart at wide receiver.
More News
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Ready for larger role•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Logs season-high 46 snaps against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Active Sunday•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Questionable Sunday•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: No practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Johnny Holton: Catches second touchdown of season•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.