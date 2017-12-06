Holton caught three passes for 39 yards and a score on seven targets during Sunday's win over the Giants.

The Raiders were thin at wide receiver in Week 13 as usual starters Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) were kept to the sideline, leaving the door open for Holton to lead the way in targets from quarterback Derek Carr. Holton also scored his third touchdown of the season on a nine-yard reception in the fourth quarter, essentially sealing the game for Oakland as they went on to win by seven. Crabtree is slated to return in Week 14, while Cooper owns a good chance at making his comeback as well, so Holton could be forced to return to his original role as the No. 5 option on the depth chart at wide receiver.