Holton hauled in nine passes (on 18 targets) for 218 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.

Holton showed off his big-play ability as he notched three 40-plus yard receptions and averaged one score per six targets throughout the 2017 season. His fantasy value was severely limited due to a lack of volume, however, as the second-year receiver failed to move above Seth Roberts or Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Unfortunately for Holton, he also struggled with ball-security issues and drops, so it could be tough for the 26-year-old to see an increased role in 2018 before becoming a restricted free agent in 2019.