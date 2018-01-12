Raiders' Johnny Holton: Trio of scores in 2017
Holton hauled in nine passes (on 18 targets) for 218 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.
Holton showed off his big-play ability as he notched three 40-plus yard receptions and averaged one score per six targets throughout the 2017 season. His fantasy value was severely limited due to a lack of volume, however, as the second-year receiver failed to move above Seth Roberts or Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Unfortunately for Holton, he also struggled with ball-security issues and drops, so it could be tough for the 26-year-old to see an increased role in 2018 before becoming a restricted free agent in 2019.
