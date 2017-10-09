Raiders' Johnny Holton: Uninvolved during Week 5 loss
Holton was on the field for just four offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Holton broke free for a 64-yard touchdown reception during Week 4's loss to the Broncos, but reverted to a heavily reduced role on Sunday when Michael Crabtree (chest) returned to the lineup. Holton has seen just one target all season and figures to continue experiencing a dismal level of volume in Week 6 against the Chargers.
