Raiders' Jon Feliciano: Likely done for season
Coach Jon Gruden said Monday there's a "good chance" Feliciano (calf) will be sidelined for the rest of the season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Feliciano suffered a game calf injury during Sunday's game versus the Steelers and it seems to be serious enough to end his season. The 26-year-old played just eight snaps Sunday.
