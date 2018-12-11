Coach Jon Gruden said Monday there's a "good chance" Feliciano (calf) will be sidelined for the rest of the season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Feliciano suffered a game calf injury during Sunday's game versus the Steelers and it seems to be serious enough to end his season. The 26-year-old played just eight snaps Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories