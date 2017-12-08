Feliciano has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a concussion.

Feliciano's absence in Week 14 leaves the Raiders without a ton of depth on the offensive line, but all five starters head into the matchup at full health. Feliciano will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning in Week 15 against the Cowboys.

