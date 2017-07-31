Feliciano (knee) has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

Feliciano suffered a knee injury during OTAs, and has been sidelined since. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but Oni Omoile figures to fill in as the backup center for as long as the Miami product remains sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories