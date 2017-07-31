Raiders' Jon Feliciano: Placed on PUP list
Feliciano (knee) has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.
Feliciano suffered a knee injury during OTAs, and has been sidelined since. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but Oni Omoile figures to fill in as the backup center for as long as the Miami product remains sidelined.
