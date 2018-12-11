Feliciano (calf) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Feliciano suffered a calf injury during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers, and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve as an expected result. The Raiders have signed Cameron Hunt and Denver Kirkland to their active roster to provide depth in Feliciano's absence.

