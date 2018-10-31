Feliciano (ribs) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game at San Francisco, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Feliciano has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to recover from a rib injury sustained in Week 6, but appears on track to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday. With Kelechi Osemele (knee) listed as questionable, Feliciano could serve as the Raiders' starting left guard Week 9.