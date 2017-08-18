Play

Feliciano (knee) has returned to practice, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.

Feliciano was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open up training camp after suffering a knee injury during OTAs, but it appears, for the most part, he has put it behind him. Feliciano is expected to serve as the team's backup center this season.

