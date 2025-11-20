Laulu (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Laulu suffered a rib injury during the first quarter of Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys and was unable to return. His ability to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity is a sign that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, though his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Browns on Sunday. Thomas Booker would likely step into a starting role at defensive tackle alongside Adam Butler if Laulu were to miss time due to his injury.