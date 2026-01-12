Laulu recorded 51 total tackles (24 solo), including four sacks, to go along with five passes defensed while appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2025.

Laulu saw his defensive snap share jump from 43 percent as a rookie in 2024 to 68 percent this past season, and he managed to produce eight tackles for loss with the increased playing time. The seventh rounder out of Oklahoma has two years remaining on his current contract with the Raiders.