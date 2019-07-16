Raiders' Jonathan Cooper: Heading to Oakland
Cooper (biceps) signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The veteran lineman only logged four games last season in Washington before tearing his bicep, resulting in his placement on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in mid-December, which usually has a three-to-four month recovery process. Look towards the beginning of training camp next week to determine where Cooper's health currently stands. If healthy, Cooper will add some veteran presence to the Raiders line -- especially given the looming suspension of Richie Incognito.
