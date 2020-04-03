Raiders' Jordan Devey: Rejoins Raiders
Devey (pectoral) signed a contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Devey started four games for the Raiders in 2019 before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral. He stands to provide the team with depth along the offensive line during the 2020 campaign.
