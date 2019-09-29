Coach Jon Gruden said following Sunday's win against the Colts that Davey suffered a torn pectoral and is likely out for the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is awful news for Devey, who was forced to leave the game early with the injury. It's likely that injured reserve placement will occur soon, and if it's serious enough, season-ending surgery. With the 31-year-old likely done for the year, veteran Richie Incognito will likely be deployed as the team's starting left guard going forward.