Raiders' Jordan Devey: Suffers serious injury
Coach Jon Gruden said following Sunday's win against the Colts that Davey suffered a torn pectoral and is likely out for the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is awful news for Devey, who was forced to leave the game early with the injury. It's likely that injured reserve placement will occur soon, and if it's serious enough, season-ending surgery. With the 31-year-old likely done for the year, veteran Richie Incognito will likely be deployed as the team's starting left guard going forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4