The Raiders have claimed Lasley off of waivers from the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 2018 fifth-rounder was let go by Baltimore on Wednesday, but he was quickly scooped up by the Raiders, who will give the 6-foot-1, 213-pounder a chance to stick as a depth option behind top wideouts Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

