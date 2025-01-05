Meredith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The offensive guard was questionable heading into Sunday after consecutive limited practices to end the week. Now, he'll play in the season finale after missing two straight games. Meredith will likely serve as the backup to Dylan Parham at right guard.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Missing more time•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Unlikely to play against Jaguars•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: All set for Black Friday•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Stays in Vegas•