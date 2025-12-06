Meredith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Meredith was unable to play in Week 13 against the Chargers due to an ankle injury. He was given the questionable tag after posting an LP-LP-FP practice log, but if he's not cleared to play, then Caleb Rogers would be poised to start at right guard for a second consecutive game.