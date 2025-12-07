Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meredith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Meredith logged two limited practices and was questionable for Sunday's game after participating in full Friday. The 27-year-old is back in the starting lineup after missing Week 13, and Caleb Rogers will be in the backup role once again.
