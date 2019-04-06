Raiders' Jordan Richards: Signs with Raiders
Richards inked a deal with the Raiders on Friday.
Richards spent three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Falcons ahead of the 2018 season. He started 12 games and appeared in 15 in Atlanta, while recording a career-high 37 (15 solo) tackles and three passes defended in the process. He will now look to earn a regular role in the Raiders' secondary.
