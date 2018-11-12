Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Back in Sunday's game
Nelson re-entered Sunday's game against the Chargers after exiting the contest with a quad injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While Nelson was able to return to the field Sunday, fellow wideout Martavis Bryant was subsequently ruled out of the contest with a knee injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Exits game with quad injury•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Minimal production yet again•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Quiet in first game after Cooper trade•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Could see increased target share•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Shut down in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catches short TD in garbage time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10