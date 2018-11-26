Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Battles through knee injury
Nelson (knee) led Raiders' wide receivers with 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens despite being "obviously not 100 percent" according to coach Jon Gruden, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nelson may have only sat out six offensive snaps Sunday but was essentially a non-factor as he failed to catch his lone target and had one carry for negative-two yards. Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman are currently serving as the team's No. 2 and 3 receivers, leaving Nelson as the clear top option at wide receiver -- on paper, anyway -- despite the injury. The 33-year-old's practice participation later this week should provide additional clarity for his Week 13 status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...