Nelson (knee) led Raiders' wide receivers with 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens despite being "obviously not 100 percent" according to coach Jon Gruden, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nelson may have only sat out six offensive snaps Sunday but was essentially a non-factor as he failed to catch his lone target and had one carry for negative-two yards. Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman are currently serving as the team's No. 2 and 3 receivers, leaving Nelson as the clear top option at wide receiver -- on paper, anyway -- despite the injury. The 33-year-old's practice participation later this week should provide additional clarity for his Week 13 status.