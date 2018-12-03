Nelson corralled 10 of 11 targets, logging 97 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Kansas City.

The 33-year-old wideout has had his moments this season, but unfortunately for once bright-eyed fantasy owners, those instances have been few and far between. Nelson's 97 receiving yards Sunday were his most since Week 3, but he failed to exceed an output of 50 yards in any of the seven appearances between those two noteworthy performances. The value just hasn't been there for the 11-year veteran, even operating within a top 15 Oakland passing attack, as Nelson has averaged 2.1 catches and 20 receiving yards per game outside of his two performances of more than 95 receiving yards in Weeks 3 and 13. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Steelers defense that's been formidable in defending the pass in 2018, allowing just 223.3 yards per game (sixth-fewest in the NFL).