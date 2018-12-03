Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Breaks out against Chiefs
Nelson corralled 10 of 11 targets, logging 97 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Kansas City.
The 33-year-old wideout has had his moments this season, but unfortunately for once bright-eyed fantasy owners, those instances have been few and far between. Nelson's 97 receiving yards Sunday were his most since Week 3, but he failed to exceed an output of 50 yards in any of the seven appearances between those two noteworthy performances. The value just hasn't been there for the 11-year veteran, even operating within a top 15 Oakland passing attack, as Nelson has averaged 2.1 catches and 20 receiving yards per game outside of his two performances of more than 95 receiving yards in Weeks 3 and 13. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Steelers defense that's been formidable in defending the pass in 2018, allowing just 223.3 yards per game (sixth-fewest in the NFL).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...