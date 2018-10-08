Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catches short TD in garbage time
Nelson caught each of his four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Nelson had a five-yard gain on the Raiders' first snap of the game and a one-yard touchdown on their last snap. His four targets placed him fourth on the team in a game that saw Derek Carr attempt 33 passes on just 49 offensive snaps. Nelson will enter Week 6 against Seattle as the owner of a three-game scoring streak, but he's yet to draw more than eight targets in a contest and has reached 50 yards just once in five tries. His recent run of touchdowns may be obscuring the reality that his 173-yard outing against Miami in Week 3 was a massive aberration at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catches TD in Week 4 win•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Explodes for 173 yards versus Dolphins•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Off to quiet start•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Notches pair of receptions in loss•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Just 23 yards in Oakland debut•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps against former team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5