Nelson caught each of his four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Nelson had a five-yard gain on the Raiders' first snap of the game and a one-yard touchdown on their last snap. His four targets placed him fourth on the team in a game that saw Derek Carr attempt 33 passes on just 49 offensive snaps. Nelson will enter Week 6 against Seattle as the owner of a three-game scoring streak, but he's yet to draw more than eight targets in a contest and has reached 50 yards just once in five tries. His recent run of touchdowns may be obscuring the reality that his 173-yard outing against Miami in Week 3 was a massive aberration at this stage of his career.