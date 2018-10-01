Nelson caught five of eight targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Nelson added his second score of the season on a 19-yard connection with quarterback Derek Carr during the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt, giving the Raiders a 31-28 lead. There was plenty of opportunity for Oakland's receiving corps to produce as Carr attempted 58 passes, but Nelson saw at least four targets less than both Amari Cooper and Jared Cook, who combined for 16 catches and three touchdowns. Nelson will look to find the end zone again in Week 5 against a Chargers secondary that just limited 49ers receivers Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin to six total catches for 76 yards.