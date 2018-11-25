Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catchless again, loses yards
Nelson did not haul in his lone target during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. He lost two yards on a single carry.
Nelson now has just two targets and no catches in his last two games. You'd have to go back to Week 5 for the last time the veteran target topped 20 yards in a game or scored. The Raiders' pass offense has been ugly lately, failing to reach 200 yards in three out of their last four games. Next Sunday's game against the Chiefs might be the cure if for no other reason than that the Raiders will likely need to throw a ton to keep up with the Chiefs.
