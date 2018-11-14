Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Considered questionable for Sunday
Coach Jon Gruden considers Nelson (knee) questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Raiders are awfully thin at wide receiver after both Nelson and Martavis Bryant suffered knee injuries during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers. Gruden has already ruled Bryant out for Week 11, but there's hope Nelson can avoid an absence. The 33-year-old doesn't seem likely to practice Wednesday.
