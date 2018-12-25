Nelson racked up seven receptions for 75 yards during Monday's 27-14 win against Denver.

Nelson has been integral to the Raiders passing game in commanding 36 targets over the past four outings, a stark contrast from his four targets per game average established between Weeks 1 and 12. Additionally, the veteran wideout has amassed 48-plus receiving yards in four straight games after exceeding that mark just once through his first 10 appearances for the Silver and Black. Week 17 presents a promising matchup for the 33-year-old Nelson, as the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to take on a Chiefs defense that ranks bottom five in catches (211) and receiving yards (2,643) allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.

