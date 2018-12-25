Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Continues to be heavily targeted
Nelson racked up seven receptions for 75 yards during Monday's 27-14 win against Denver.
Nelson has been integral to the Raiders passing game in commanding 36 targets over the past four outings, a stark contrast from his four targets per game average established between Weeks 1 and 12. Additionally, the veteran wideout has amassed 48-plus receiving yards in four straight games after exceeding that mark just once through his first 10 appearances for the Silver and Black. Week 17 presents a promising matchup for the 33-year-old Nelson, as the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to take on a Chiefs defense that ranks bottom five in catches (211) and receiving yards (2,643) allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Totals 88 receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Targeted seven times in win•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Breaks out against Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Not on injury report•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Battles through knee injury•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catchless again, loses yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...