Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Could see increased target share
Nelson will serve as the Raiders' No. 1 outside receiver Week 8 against the Colts following Amari Cooper's transition to Dallas, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.
Nelson's potential volume in the Raiders' aerial attack figures to benefit from Cooper's departure, though expectations for a significant uptick in production may need to be tempered with a struggling Derek Carr at the helm. Running back Jalen Richard and tight end Jared Cook are slated to continue vulturing plenty of looks, while Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts (concussion) present Nelson with underwhelming competition at receiver.
