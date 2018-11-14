Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Dealing with bone bruise in knee
Nelson (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee that clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. With Martavis Bryant out with a knee issue of his own, the Raiders' top healthy options at wide receiver are Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts.
